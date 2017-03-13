Trudeau in New York to see Canadian 9/11 musical 'Come From Away'

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in New York City's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre to see "Come From Away," a breakthrough Canadian musical that has received rave reviews since debuting on Broadway on Sunday. Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the musical is set in the remote town of Gander, N.L., following the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks.

