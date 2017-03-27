Toshiba's nuclear flagship goes bust ...

Toshiba's nuclear flagship goes bust after $10 billion losses

News that one of the world's biggest nuclear power constructors, Westinghouse, has filed for bankruptcy in with debts of over $10 billion has put the entire sector on notice and issued a dire warning to nuclear investors everywhere, writes Jim Green. Among the likely casualties: the UK's Moorside nuclear complex in Cumbria.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,494

