Time Inc. sets deadline for bids from potential buyers Time Inc. has asked those interested in buying the media company to turn in bids by next week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m9byUc Five companies have expressed interest in acquiring all of Time Inc., but the company is also considering taking an investment from private investors and may choose not to proceed with a sale at all, according to a company official with knowledge of the potential deal who was not authorized to comment publicly.

