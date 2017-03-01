Time Inc. sets deadline for bids from potential buyers
Time Inc. sets deadline for bids from potential buyers Time Inc. has asked those interested in buying the media company to turn in bids by next week. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m9byUc Five companies have expressed interest in acquiring all of Time Inc., but the company is also considering taking an investment from private investors and may choose not to proceed with a sale at all, according to a company official with knowledge of the potential deal who was not authorized to comment publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC