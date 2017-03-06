Three scientists win prize for brain ...

Three scientists win prize for brain reward system research

Read more: 1560 KNZR

Scientists in London were rewarded one million Euro for their three decades of research on the brain's reward center according to a report from BBC News. Professors Wolfram Schultz, Peter Dayan, and Ray Dolan are winners of The Brain Prize, which BBC News calls the biggest prize in the field of neuroscience.

