This court filing rips Buzzfeed with snarky references to kittens and clickbait

As Russian executive Aleksej Gubarev moves forward with his libel lawsuit against Buzzfeed News and editor-in-chief Ben Smith, his lawyers made an aggressive attempt to mock the website's content and credibility in court filings on Monday. According to court documents obtained by Business Insider , Gubarev's lawyers titled their motion on Monday, "SIX WAYS BUZZFEED HAS MISLED THE COURT ... AND A PICTURE OF A KITTEN."

