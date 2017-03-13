Terror plots foiled by the FBI turn out to be planned, funded and weaponized by the FBI itself

We've covered this story before, revealing how a seemingly rogue wing of the FBI appears to be involved in little more than foiling its own terror plots , then claiming credit for "stopping terrorists" in the USA. As much as we appreciate the FBI efforts that are focused on halting actual criminal activity across the United States, the agency seems to have completely lost its marbles when it comes to pursuing domestic terrorism "plots."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.