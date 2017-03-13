Terror plots foiled by the FBI turn o...

Terror plots foiled by the FBI turn out to be planned, funded and weaponized by the FBI itself

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NewsTarget.com

We've covered this story before, revealing how a seemingly rogue wing of the FBI appears to be involved in little more than foiling its own terror plots , then claiming credit for "stopping terrorists" in the USA. As much as we appreciate the FBI efforts that are focused on halting actual criminal activity across the United States, the agency seems to have completely lost its marbles when it comes to pursuing domestic terrorism "plots."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Sat USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,524,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC