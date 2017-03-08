Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate claims twin bombing in Damascus
Bill sponsor Sen. John Murante of Gretna said the photo ID would help ... -- An intruder scaled a White House fence Friday night and allegedly made it close to the South Portico entrance before he was apprehended, according to court doc... -- An al-Qaida linked group has claimed responsibility for a twin bombing in Syria's capital of Damascus, BBC News reports.The attack, which occured near holy shrin... Acting Deputy Agriculture Secretary Michael Young today announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing up to $15 million in technical and financial assistanc... Luke Christen scored off an inbound pass with 6.5 seconds left, and Mullen defeated Mead 29-28 in the Class D2 boys basketball final Saturday night for the Broncos' first stat... -- Villanova University's thrilling win over the University of North Carolina in last year's men's March Madness basketball tournament with a ... (more)
