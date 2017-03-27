Supreme Court Won't Hear Appeal in Capitol Records Vs Vimeo Copyright Dispute
The Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from record companies that want to pursue copyright infringement claims against music site Vimeo for hosting unauthorized recordings from the Beatles, Elvis Presley and other classic artists. The justices on Monday left in place a federal appeals court ruling that said websites are protected from liability even for older music recorded before 1972.
