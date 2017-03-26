Silver Alert: Deputies searching for ...

Silver Alert: Deputies searching for missing elderly Transylvania Co. woman

Transylvania County deputies have issued a silver alert for a 84-year-old woman believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment. Even though law enforcement's active search for a missing 12-year-old girl in Laurens County was called off, a community-led search will take place on Saturday.

