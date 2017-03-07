Separated by time and space, long-lost sisters find each other 60 years later

Sisters Linda Burns, 66, left, of Discovery Bay, and Evamaria Kinner, 61, of Decaturville, Tennessee, together hold a 1983 photograph showing their father Bronis Yakovanis fishing in Floria as they share their story in Discovery Bay on having just met last week. Kinner said her mother and her boarded a train when she was 7 and never saw her father again while Burns was told by her mother about her father and she looked him up in Florida when she was 22. DISCOVERY BAY - A DNA test was the missing link that brought two women, living on opposite sides of the country, to find that they were long lost sisters.

