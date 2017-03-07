Separated by time and space, long-lost sisters find each other 60 years later
Sisters Linda Burns, 66, left, of Discovery Bay, and Evamaria Kinner, 61, of Decaturville, Tennessee, together hold a 1983 photograph showing their father Bronis Yakovanis fishing in Floria as they share their story in Discovery Bay on having just met last week. Kinner said her mother and her boarded a train when she was 7 and never saw her father again while Burns was told by her mother about her father and she looked him up in Florida when she was 22. DISCOVERY BAY - A DNA test was the missing link that brought two women, living on opposite sides of the country, to find that they were long lost sisters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC