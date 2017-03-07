Separated by time and space, long-los...

Separated by time and space, long-lost sisters find each other 60 years later

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Sisters Linda Burns, 66, left, of Discovery Bay, and Evamaria Kinner, 61, of Decaturville, Tennessee, together hold a 1983 photograph showing their father Bronis Yakovanis fishing in Floria as they share their story in Discovery Bay on having just met last week. Kinner said her mother and her boarded a train when she was 7 and never saw her father again while Burns was told by her mother about her father and she looked him up in Florida when she was 22. DISCOVERY BAY - A DNA test was the missing link that brought two women, living on opposite sides of the country, to find that they were long lost sisters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,387,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC