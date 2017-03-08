's Amelie Musical Will Record a Cast Album
The score for the new Broadway musical Amlie will be preserved as a cast album, producers announced today. The show begins performances today at the Walter Kerr Theatre and opens Monday, April 3. The album, produced by a new imprint of the Warner Music Group, will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, March 9. It is set to be released online on Friday, May 19 and will hit stores on Friday, June 9. Tony-nominated Hamilton original Phillipa Soo leads the cast in the title role, with Next to Normal vet Adam Chanler-Berat as Nino, Sweeney Todd Tony nominee Manoel Felciano as Raphael/Bretodeau and Priscilla Queen of the Desert Tony nominee Tony Sheldon as Collignon/Dufayel.
