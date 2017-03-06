Ric Marlow, 'A Taste of Honey' Songwr...

Ric Marlow, 'A Taste of Honey' Songwriter, Dies at 91

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

His tune won him a Grammy in 1962 and was made even more famous by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass. Ric Marlow, who co-wrote the 1960s pop song "A Taste of Honey" that earned him a Grammy Award and became a huge instrumental hit for Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,838 • Total comments across all topics: 279,380,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC