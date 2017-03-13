Reports: Kushner family company in po...

Reports: Kushner family company in possible Chinese deal

15 hrs ago

The family of Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, is reportedly set to receive more than $400 million from a Chinese firm in a real estate deal. NEW YORK - The company owned by the family of President Donald Trump 's son-in-law is reportedly negotiating to sell a $400 million stake in a New York City skyscraper to a Chinese insurer with ties to that country's ruling party.

