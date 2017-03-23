Prominent Westchester Attorney to Address AIPAC Conference in Nation's Capital

Richard St. Paul, a prominent New York-based Attorney and National TV Legal Analyst, will host a panel discussion entitled "Israel and the African American Community" at the upcoming AIPAC Conference to be held on March 26 in Washington, DC. St. Paul, a former elected official in Westchester County, NY, appears regularly as a commentator on legal affairs and current events both nationally, on Fox News Channel, and regionally, on Verizon FioS, among other media outlets.

