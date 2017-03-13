Prominent US Attorney Preet Bharara says he was - fired' after not resigning
The most prominent U.S. attorney in the nation, Preet Bharara, announced Saturday that he was "fired" after he did not resign. "I did not resign," Preet Bharara, who was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, tweeted Saturday afternoon.
