Pols call on Gov. Cuomo to support music industry in New York

State Sen. Marty Golden has raised his voice in support of a measure that would allow the music industry in New York to benefit from a tax credit. Golden joined a chorus of elected officials, including senators Rich Funke and Joseph Griffo and assemblymembers Joseph R. Lentol, Joe Morelle, Robert Carroll, Victor Pichardo and John McDonald.

