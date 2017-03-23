Pennsylvania restaurant offers discou...

Pennsylvania restaurant offers discount for families who have phone-free meals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

Sarah's Corner Caf in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is offering a deal for people who want to enjoy a meal, and each other, unplugged. "They let the server know and the server will bring over a basket with old fashioned Hangman and Tic Tac Toe and pencils because those games are interactive instead of coloring, which is solitary," owner Barry Lynch told ABC News of how the restaurant's phone-free meals discount works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Wed Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb '17 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb '17 ardith 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,808,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC