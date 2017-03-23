Pennsylvania restaurant offers discount for families who have phone-free meals
Sarah's Corner Caf in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, is offering a deal for people who want to enjoy a meal, and each other, unplugged. "They let the server know and the server will bring over a basket with old fashioned Hangman and Tic Tac Toe and pencils because those games are interactive instead of coloring, which is solitary," owner Barry Lynch told ABC News of how the restaurant's phone-free meals discount works.
