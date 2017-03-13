Orthodontists warn against uptick in DIY teeth straightening
Orthodontists are warning parents and patients of the dangers in the recent trend of at-home teeth straightening techniques, saying that in some cases these do-it-yourself braces can cause irreparable damage to your teeth. The American Association of Orthodontists recently reported that 13 percent of its member orthodontists saw patients who have attempted DIY teeth straightening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC