OLE! First Look at New Great Kat Sarasate's 'Carmen Fantasy' Video Shoot - Coming Soon on iTunes
March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- OLE! First look at New Great Kat Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" Music Video Shoot - Coming Soon iTunes & Amazon! Music Video Filmed on March 25-26, 2017 in NY! Senorita Shred Great Kat Rips on Violin & Guitar! "TOP 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time"/Juilliard Grad Violin Virtuoso! http://www.greatkat.com The Great Kat Web Site: http://www.greatkat.com PHOTOS: http://www.greatkat.com/ carmenfantasystill3logo2.jpg The Great Kat's BLISTERING Classical Violin/Metal Guitar Opus SARASATE'S CARMEN FANTASY Now Shredding on SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/ Get your FREE CD REVIEW COPY of The Great Kat's VIVALDI CD Featuring Sarasate's "Carmen Fantasy" & To Set up Great Kat Interviews: contact: pr.com 631-549-7578 or Toll Free 800-KAT-8664 http://www.greatkat.com NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, ... (more)
