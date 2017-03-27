NYC man indicted for threatening to have mob lynch 2 black people
A white man was indicted on hate crime charges for threatening to have two black people rubbed out by the Mafia, the Daily News has learned. Suspect Ian Rubin left New York after his fiancee died in the World Trade Center terrorist attacks in 2001 and eventually settled in Florida, he wrote on a fund-raising website in 2014.
