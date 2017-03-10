North Korea could have missile capable of striking US in 'the next few years'

A former CIA official made an alarming statement about North Korea's ability to strike the U.S. with a ballistic missile. Bruce Klingner, a former CIA deputy division chief for Korea, said the isolated nation is closer than people realize to developing a nuclear missile that could cross the ocean and strike the U.S. "We can expect an [intercontinental ballistic missile] test this year with full capability within the next few years," Klingner told Fox News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.