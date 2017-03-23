News 5 mins ago 6:40 p.m.Police puzzled why body hauled 1,000 miles in suitcase

Police in two states say they are trying to figure out why a woman hauled an elderly man's body in a suitcase more than 1,000 miles from upstate New York to Arkansas and then dumped it in a rice field. Police say the body found Sunday at a farm 50 miles northeast of Little Rock appears to be that of a man who died in Johnstown, New York.

