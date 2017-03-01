News 47 mins ago 8:52 p.m.Clinton seen reading about Pence emails

Hillary Clinton reading about Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email account while he was governor of Indiana CAITLIN QUIGLEY Hillary Clinton was spotted on a commercial flight scanning the front page of Friday's USA Today, which prominently featured a story detailing Vice President Mike Pence's use of a private email address while governor of Indiana. Clinton, whose use of a private email server while secretary of state was a drag on her presidential campaign, was on a flight from Boston to New York after meeting privately with students at Harvard University on Friday.

