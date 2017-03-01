News 2 mins ago 7:35 p.m.How long do I have to watch that giraffe before it has its baby?

If you're among the thousands right now glued to the live stream of a pregnant giraffe in upstate New York, you might be asking yourself: How long do I gotta wait till this giraffe shows me a baby? First off, rude: This 'thing' has a name and it is April and she is beautiful. Second, about 15 months, and that's perfectly normal for a giraffe so don't hassle her about it.

