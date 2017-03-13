New music goes west: Treefort and Ups...

New music goes west: Treefort and Upstream step up to SXSW

15 hrs ago

On Monday, the eve of Austin, Texas' SXSW music festival, Captured Tracks announced a new signing: Portland band Reptaliens, who will release their debut single on the New York tastemaker label at the end of the month. In a different year, that kind of announcement would've arrived with a press blitz in Austin.

Chicago, IL

