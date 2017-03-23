Najafi Cos. Bids For Time Inc
After an investor group led by former Warner Music Group CEO Edgar Bronfman Jr. withdrew its bid to acquire Time Inc. this week, another bidder has been revealed. That group includes CEO of private investment firm Najafi Cos., Jahm Najafi, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management.
