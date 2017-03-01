Murder charge laid after a body is found in west Sydney
Man, 44, charged with murder after a 55-year-old woman is found dead inside an apartment block in Sydney's west A man has been charged with the murder of a 55-year-old woman, after her body was found inside an apartment block in Sydney's west on Sunday night. The 44-year-old man was arrested by police at the premises of the alleged murder in Bankstown, the day after the woman's body was found.
