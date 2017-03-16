More Than 100 Faith Leaders Criticize...

More Than 100 Faith Leaders Criticize Trump's Budget Cuts to Foreign Aid

Thursday

High-profile Christians such as singer Amy Grant and evangelical and Catholic leaders signed a letter, which criticizes cuts to foreign aid, according to CBS News. "As followers of Christ, it is our moral responsibility to urge you to support and protect the International Affairs Budget," the letter said, referencing the foreign affairs budget that includes the State Department and USAID, which delivers civilian aid to other countries.

