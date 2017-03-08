Monica Crowley claims plagiarism charges were 'political hit job'
Pundit Monica Crowley copied a page from the Trump playbook on Tuesday - claiming the plagiarism charges that dogged her would-be White House gig were a "political hit job ." The former Fox News analyst, who announced in January amid multiple, extensive plagiarism allegations that she wouldn't take her National Security Council communications post in President Trump's administration, mounted a forceful self-defense during an interview on "Hannity."
Read more at New York Daily News.
