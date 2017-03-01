Model who lost molestation suit again...

Model who lost molestation suit against Jewish billionaire charged with stealing underwear

A former model who lost a sexual molestation lawsuit against the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for breaking into a Victoria's Secret underwear store in New York. Maximillia Cordero, 33, was arrested Monday for breaking into the Upper East Side store, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

