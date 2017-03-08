Mercedes-Benz to make world's most ex...

Mercedes-Benz to make world's most expensive SUV

Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz is taking the sports utility vehicle to new heights, currently working on the world's most expensive SUV that has a convertible top and thermal cup holders, according to Bloomberg News. The Mercedes-Maybach G-Class 650 will be priced at about $500,000 when it goes on sale after September.

Chicago, IL

