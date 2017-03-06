Mass Appeal Raises $6M Funding Round ...

Mass Appeal Raises $6M Funding Round Led by Universal Music, Usher

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Billboard

Mass Appeal, the graffiti/hip-hop culture publication that has grown to include television and production wings as well as a record label and creative services division, announced today it had raised $6 million in Series A funding. Leading the round is Universal Music Group, and with today's announcement UMG evp Michele Anthony will serve on Mass Appeal's board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,361,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC