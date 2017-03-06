Mass Appeal Raises $6M Funding Round Led by Universal Music, Usher
Mass Appeal, the graffiti/hip-hop culture publication that has grown to include television and production wings as well as a record label and creative services division, announced today it had raised $6 million in Series A funding. Leading the round is Universal Music Group, and with today's announcement UMG evp Michele Anthony will serve on Mass Appeal's board of directors.
