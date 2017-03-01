Marine Corps investigating nude photo...

Marine Corps investigating nude photo sharing of women service members

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

Smith told KNEB News that proper v... -- The Marine Corps is investigating allegations that current and former Marines shared and commented on hundreds of nude photos of female colleagues on a closed ... -- Democratic Sen. Al Franken said President Trump's assertion that former President Obama tapped his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 election c... Talking to a production agriculture crowd visiting his home state, House Agriculture Committee Chairman Mike Conaway was right at home as he told thousands of farmers he was d... CONCORDIA, Kan. - The Western Nebraska Community College went 2-1 in the first day of the Cloud County tournament on Saturday in Concordia, Kansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb 21 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb 21 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb 17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb 16 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb 16 ardith 2
News News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration... Feb 11 USA Today 1
News The Final Solution: No News is Good News Feb 9 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 279,346,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC