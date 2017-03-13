Many Catholics get green light on St. Paddy's corned beef
Many Roman Catholics who ordinarily abstain from eating meat on Fridays during the 40 days before Easter have been given a "Paddy Pardon" for St. Patrick's Day. The Washington-based Catholic News Service reports that many bishops across the country are giving the green light to eating the traditional corned beef and cabbage this year.
