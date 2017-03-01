Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis
A man accused of making at least eight threats against Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, a Jewish museum and the Anti-Defamation League was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis, Missouri, this morning, though the man is not believed to be the main suspect behind this year's rash of bomb threats, two law enforcement officials told ABC News. Juan Thompson, 31, is accused of what federal prosecutors called a "campaign to harass and intimidate."
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC