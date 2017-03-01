Man accused of making threats against...

Man accused of making threats against Jewish community centers arrested in St. Louis

A man accused of making at least eight threats against Jewish community centers, Jewish schools, a Jewish museum and the Anti-Defamation League was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis, Missouri, this morning, though the man is not believed to be the main suspect behind this year's rash of bomb threats, two law enforcement officials told ABC News. Juan Thompson, 31, is accused of what federal prosecutors called a "campaign to harass and intimidate."

Chicago, IL

