Mamadou's nightmare: One man's brush with death crossing U.S.-Quebec border
Mamadou, originally from Ivory Coast, spent nearly nine hours in the woods along the U.S.-Quebec border in temperatures around -15 C. In the nightmare that's been haunting Mamadou, he is running through the woods, chased by a figure who wants to kill him. It has been a recurring dream ever since he was found, barely conscious, by police in the snowy woods near the Lacolle, Que.-U.S. border crossing in the early hours of March 5. Mamadou huddled under a winter jacket at the immigration detention facility in Laval, just north of Montreal, shivering as he told his story.
