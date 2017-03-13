Hollywood Reacts to Chuck Berry's Death
Legendary rock and roll musician Chuck Berry died Saturday afternoon at age 90, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He was 90. The music legend behind the hits "Maybellene," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Memphis," "My Ding-a-Ling" and "Sweet Little Sixteen" was found "unresponsive" in a residence near St. Louis, the St. Charles County Police Department announced on Facebook.
