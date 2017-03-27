Headscarf-clad Lindsay Lohan writes in Arabic Instagram post:...
Home >> Entertainment >> Latest News >> Headscarf-clad Lindsay Lohan Writes In Arabic Instagram Post: 'don't Judge A Book By Its Cover'! And Lindsay Lohan - who is rumored to be converting to Islam - donned the head-wear again on Monday as she shared an important message on Instagram. 'Don't judge a book by it's cover ' the 30-year-old actress wrote along with an Arabic translation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC