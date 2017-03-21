Google promises to crack down on "hateful content"
Google promises to "take a tougher stance on hateful, offensive, and derogatory content" in response to major companies pulling online advertising from the Google-owned YouTube, according to a BBC News report. Marks and Spencer, Audi, RBS, and L'Oreal are just some of the major companies that have gone forward with removing advertising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC