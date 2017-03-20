Get it done, Jersey: Fix the Port Authority

John Degnan, the Port Authority chairman from New Jersey, really, really doesn't like Gov. Cuomo's idea of installing his own new supercharged inspector general with criminal prosecutorial powers at the Port. Last week, he stopped by the Daily News Editorial Board to tell us just how much he hates the concept, on the belief that Cuomo will surely use the watchdog as a henchman to threaten staff, throw weight around and bend the bi-state PA to his will.

