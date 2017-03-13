GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretappin...

GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense

There are 5 comments on the Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard story from Yesterday, titled GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense. In it, Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard reports that:

Donald Trump's official spokesman has repeated claims that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on him before he became president. During a media briefing at the White House, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer drew reporters' attention to comments made earlier this week on Fox News TV by former judge Andrew Napolitano in relation to Mr Trump's controversial claim that wiretaps had been installed at his New York residence.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

#1 17 hrs ago
Such a news source. Where is the MSM hiding?

Trump Nightmare

United States

#2 11 hrs ago
This game that Trump plays with his Twitter Account is dangerous and just downright embarrassing.

The GOP has no backbone. They need to confront their leader and take steps to remove him from office.

Trump is acting like a an undisciplined child. He is not worthy nor capable. He couldn't strive to be more incompetent.

How horrible is Trump's behavior going to have to get before they do something?

One Womyn Riot

Louisville, CO

#3 10 hrs ago
So, this means that tRump is either A) A treasonous liar, or B) A paranoid schizophrenic, or C) Both....We already knew that.

One Womyn Riot

Louisville, CO

#4 10 hrs ago
Trump Nightmare wrote:
This game that Trump plays with his Twitter Account is dangerous and just downright embarrassing.

The GOP has no backbone. They need to confront their leader and take steps to remove him from office.

Trump is acting like a an undisciplined child. He is not worthy nor capable. He couldn't strive to be more incompetent.

How horrible is Trump's behavior going to have to get before they do something?
Great post! My only disagreement is with the statement that "Trump is acting like an undisciplined child."....Because tRump is NOT acting, that craziness is the REAL tRump.

anonymous

New York, NY

#5 8 hrs ago
Empty posturing. We spy on our allies. They spy on us.

What Trump seems to want is to wage war either against dynastic wealth or his own agencies. I guess they aren't beholding to the uppity Bourgeois, even if they are the president. Sounds like the cabinet isn't doing their jobs if they still can't trust their own agencies. Or.... Trump doesn't know the game because he isn't an insider. I can forgive the voters for thinking that he was on the inside, but he should have known whether or not he even had a hand to play.

Every day sounds more and more like a playing out of "The Untouchables" It seems that Trump can't recruit good cops because he fundamentally doesn't recognize or respect good cops. Oh, well. Nobody else can fix that for him. With a quantum of modesty, he might realize that many of the "swamp" staffers might just be the people he needs. Too bad he needs to show he's an alpha who can't pardon people like Snowden. He's stuck.
