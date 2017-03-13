There are on the Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard story from Yesterday, titled GCHQ dismisses Trump Tower wiretapping claims as nonsense. In it, Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard reports that:

Donald Trump's official spokesman has repeated claims that Barack Obama used GCHQ to spy on him before he became president. During a media briefing at the White House, presidential spokesman Sean Spicer drew reporters' attention to comments made earlier this week on Fox News TV by former judge Andrew Napolitano in relation to Mr Trump's controversial claim that wiretaps had been installed at his New York residence.

