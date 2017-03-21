Fox pulls Napolitano from air after T...

Fox pulls Napolitano from air after Trump report

In this Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Judge Andrew Napolitano waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Fox News Channel has pulled legal analyst Napolitano from the air after disavowing his on-air claim that British intelligence officials had helped former President Barack Obama spy on Donald Trump.

