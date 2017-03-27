Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest joins NBC
In this Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, file photo, White House press secretary Josh Earnest speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House in Washington. Earnest has joined NBC News as an analyst, making his debut Monday, March 27, 2017, on the "Today" show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC