Feds arrest suspect behind at least 8 bomb threats against Jewish community centers
Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible at least eight different bomb threats that have been made this year against Jewish community centers. ABC News's Dan Linden is reporting that both the FBI and the New York City police department have confirmed that a 31-year-old man named Juan Thompson has been arrested for allegedly being behind at least eight different threats to Jewish community centers.
