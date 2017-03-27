Eight Japanese students feared dead after avalanche

An avalanche at a ski resort in Japan hit several high school students on Monday morning, leaving several injured or feared dead, according to ABC News partner... A few roadblocks remain to the commercial introduction of the new ALS-resistant "Inzen" sorghum technology, although a major hurdle has been overcome with the announced 20... San Luis Obispo, Calif. - The Nebraska baseball team swept a doubleheader from the Cal Poly Mustangs on Saturday at Baggett Stadium... - Here are the latest scores and winners: INTERLEAGUEHouston 5, Washington 1Texas 3, L.-A.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.