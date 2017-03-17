Drake's 'More Life' Reportedly Not An Apple Music Exclusive
While his previous projects What A Time To Be Alive and Views were released as temporary Apple Music exclusives, it appears Drizzy's latest body of work will be open for all streaming users. reports that sources connected to Amazon confirmed More Life will be on their service at the same time as other sources.
