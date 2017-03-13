Drake Drops New Album 'More Life'
After several false starts, Drake's long-awaited More Life album is here. Like his previously released Views , the set made its worldwide debut by way of the rapper's OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1. The only difference: the project wasn't released as an Apple Music exclusive, and will hit all streaming services on Saturday.
