Dozens of Brazilian government officials suspended for exporting rotten meat products
Authorities have suspended 33 government officials amid allegations that some of the country's largest meat processing companies have sold rotten beef and poultry for years according to a BBC News report. Three processing plants have been closed in the country that is recognized as the world's largest red meat exporter.
