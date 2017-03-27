Death Threats Aimed at K-Pop Band BTS...

Death Threats Aimed at K-Pop Band BTS Prompt Security Alert for US Tour

Bangtan Boys, announced that it will maximize security for its upcoming U.S. tour following a series of death threats. The now-suspended Twitter account recently featured a series of very specific threats against BTS member Jimin, announcing plans to shoot the South Korean singer with a gun from rafters, with seats specified, while he performs the number Lies at the Anaheim Honda Center in Southern California.

