Death Threats Aimed at K-Pop Band BTS Prompt Security Alert for US Tour
Bangtan Boys, announced that it will maximize security for its upcoming U.S. tour following a series of death threats. The now-suspended Twitter account recently featured a series of very specific threats against BTS member Jimin, announcing plans to shoot the South Korean singer with a gun from rafters, with seats specified, while he performs the number Lies at the Anaheim Honda Center in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC