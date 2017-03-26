Death Panel for Ryancare in a Frantic...

Death Panel for Ryancare in a Frantic News Week: The Fifth Column

Among the cud chewed: President Donald Trump's possible post-Ryancare pivots, Republican confusion on Obamacare, this article by Peter Suderman , the Israeli anti-JCC bomb-threat caller , media susceptibility to hoaxes , Moynihan's forthcoming HBO documentary on American foreign policy post-"New World Order" speech, Kmele's weird experiences in New York real estate, some Masshole named Steve, and much more.

